Welch Group LLC Purchases 5,469 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

