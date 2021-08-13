Welch Group LLC Sells 16,587 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $40,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.54. 11,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

