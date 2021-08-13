Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

