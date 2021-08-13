Wells Fargo & Company Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $235.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 553.4% during the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,749,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

