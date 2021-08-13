Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $15,000,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 275,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

