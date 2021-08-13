West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,072,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,723,000. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCEB traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $74.66. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,552. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.