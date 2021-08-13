West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 11.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.27. 208,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

