West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $164.74. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,439. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $164.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.96.

