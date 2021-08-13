West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

WFG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

