Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

