Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.88. Weyco Group shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 17,229 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $239.31 million, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

