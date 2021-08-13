Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15. Wharf has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

