Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.39.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE WPM traded up C$1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$55.63. The company had a trading volume of 790,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$73.00. The stock has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.