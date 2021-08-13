Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.
FREE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 231,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,984. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145,335 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
