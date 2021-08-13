Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

FREE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 231,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,984. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145,335 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

