William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

