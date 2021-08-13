William Blair Comments on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

