Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.89

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and traded as low as $32.10. Wilmar International shares last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 1,022 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

