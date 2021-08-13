Wirex Token (WXT) Achieves Market Cap of $41.31 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Wirex Token has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wirex Token has a market cap of $41.31 million and $23.62 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.07 or 0.99779141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00857155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wirex Token Profile

Wirex Token was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,600,500,000 coins. The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Buying and Selling Wirex Token

