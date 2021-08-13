WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.15. 5,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70.

