WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $78.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.18 million to $78.70 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $306.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.62 million to $308.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $324.72 million, with estimates ranging from $313.47 million to $331.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $7,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 622,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

