Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.88.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $209.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.68. Wix.com has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.