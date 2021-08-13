Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $113.04. 8,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

