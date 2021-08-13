WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$185.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.60.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

