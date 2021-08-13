WW International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 29,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of 613% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,086 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $23.93 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

