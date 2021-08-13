Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,409,750.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

