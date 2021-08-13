YAM Achieves Market Cap of $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00904192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00152637 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

