Yatra Online, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $103,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

