Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 7.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.23. 41,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,867,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YSG. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

