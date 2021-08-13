Yellow Road Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,557.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $998,671.63 and approximately $105,557.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,929,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

