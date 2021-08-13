Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%.

Yield10 Bioscience stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,763. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

