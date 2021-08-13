Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 1.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 70,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,664,416. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

