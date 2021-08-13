Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $369,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $721.06. The company had a trading volume of 319,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $658.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.45 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

