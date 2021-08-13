Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.74

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.74 and last traded at $134.61, with a volume of 6569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.05.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.17. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,791 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

