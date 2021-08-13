Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

