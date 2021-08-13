Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $72.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.87 million to $278.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MP Materials.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $43,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.91 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

