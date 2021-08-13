Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.56 Million

Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report $39.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.04 million and the lowest is $25.03 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $116.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.19. 12,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.25.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

