Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $873.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce $873.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $849.00 million and the highest is $881.71 million. OneMain reported sales of $935.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 75,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,616. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.