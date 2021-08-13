Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post sales of $147.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $159.70 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $555.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

