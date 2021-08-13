Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.07 Million

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post sales of $932.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.90 million and the lowest is $889.40 million. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

ArcBest stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 6,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 6,669 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $557,395.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,519.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,865 shares of company stock worth $3,254,185. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

