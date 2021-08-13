Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report sales of $9.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $35.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.33 billion to $36.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.20 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $58.48. 7,183,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.