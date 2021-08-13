Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $82.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.29 million and the highest is $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

