Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.24. 37,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,834. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

