Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

