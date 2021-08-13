Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $870.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $839.50 million and the highest is $895.74 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,712. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.91. 18,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,599. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34. Trimble has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

