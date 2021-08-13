Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

FREE opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

