Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,924 shares of company stock valued at $522,656 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 275.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.