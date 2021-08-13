Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $97.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.50 million and the lowest is $91.30 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $87.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $568.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,132. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

