Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.97. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

BCEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $5,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.