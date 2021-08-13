Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $342.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the highest is $346.40 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $345.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. 4,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,419. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

