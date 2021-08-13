Zacks: Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.18). eHealth posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,184. eHealth has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

